'There is work for...': Sara Ali Khan reveals her honest advice to Ibrahim Ali Khan before his Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan was a newcomer in the Hindi film industry in 2018. But after her debut with the romantic drama Kedarnath followed by the action-comedy film Simmba, she finally made her name in Bollywood. Well, the actress is finally in a position to pass on the baton to her little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is soon to make his Bollywood debut.

Sara Ali Khan shares words of wisdom with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has graduated from being a newbie in Bollywood to a recognized talented actress while her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to enter into showbiz with Karan Johar lead film Sarzameen directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. The movie also stars Kajol.

When asked what advice she has for her little brother, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke told the Times Of India, “We don’t chat much about work and cinema at home, but the advice I would give him is what my parents gave me, follow your heart because there is a truth to that. There will be a lot of noise around you, but you have to stay honest and follow your path because that other person’s path you admire already has his/her own journey.”

The actress further added, “Don’t lie, because the camera will catch it and that is something I have learned. For me, being myself comes easy. Even Ibrahim is a different person, he is honest, and his heart is in the right place, and that is what he really needs.”

Along with Ibrahim, star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, among others, are also set to step into the film industry. Sharing how to deal with competition, the Coolie No. 1 actress said to the publication, “Of course, there is competition, but there is also work for everyone. I feel secure where I am and the audience today is intelligent and directors know exactly what they want. So, I think we all need to have conviction in our own skill set.” Ibrahim Ali Khan is also doing his second film with Dinesh Vijan which is tentatively titled ‘Diler’.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

After making a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sara will be next seen in the film Ae Watan Mere Watan expected to be released later this year. 2024 is also an exciting year for the actress with three of her films releasing back-to-back.

