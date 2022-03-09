‘There is only one Shefali Shah’: Vidya Balan on working with the actress in Jalsa

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are two of the most powerful performers of our Bollywood industry. These two are so full of talent that they have the capability to keep the audiences hooked with their performances. Imagine these two coming together for a movie, isn’t it going to be a visual treat for the fans? Well, ever since the first poster of Jalsa came out fans have been waiting for the trailer and today, the trailer came out and as expected, it has kept us all on the edge of our seats. Today at the trailer launch event, both Vidya and Shefali spoke about working with each other.

Shefali Shah revealed that she does not have enough scenes with Vidya Balan. She said, “I will like to say one thing, I am lucky to work with actors who are incredible. Talking of Vidya, I would be 1/10th of her and being around her helped me become richer as an actor. Unfortunately, we don't have enough scenes together, but just being with her made me richer. I feed off people around me. Trust me, every single actor in this film is incredible.” On the other hand, Vidya Balan said, “I have also had the good fortune of working with actors who get the best out of me.. but there is only one Shefali shah. I have watched her since I first faced the camera with her in a television show. I remember being mesmerized watching her. I have admired and loved her forever.”

Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, the film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

