‘There is a reason why Amit sir is, who he is’: Rakul Preet Singh on Runway 34’s Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have been dominating the headlines as their upcoming project Runway 34 is all set to release. To note, the movie marks their second collaboration after the 2019 film De De Pyar De. Apart from them, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Ahead of their film’s release, Rakul Preet Singh in an interview said that there’s so much to learn from Amitabh Bachchan.

In a conversation with India Today, Rakul said, “This was my first time with Mr Bachchan and I'll always cherish this experience of working with him. I hope I get more opportunities to work with him because he is so inspirational as a person, as an actor, and as just who he is for his dedication. I can actually go on and on about it. There is a reason why Amit sir is, who he is. That drive at the age, I think there is so much we need to learn from him.”

A few days back, Rakul Preet spoke to Pinkvilla. When asked if she was intimidated by working with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34, the talented actress said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.”

