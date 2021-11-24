There’s a hidden filmmaker in him: Siddharth Anand on collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’

Siddharth Anand collaborated with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in ‘Bang Bang’. The film ended up becoming a success and the duo delivered a mega-blockbuster by the name of ‘War’. Siddharth will be directing Hrithik for the third time in ‘Fighter’ which also stars Deepika Padukone. During an interaction at IFFI Goa, Siddharth spoke about Hrithik and called him a ‘complete hero’. Siddharth said, “There's nothing else that a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can't give you.”

Siddharth further added, “I think you have to actually challenge yourself and come up with something time and again, every hour on the set that you can utilize his potential. Which I think none of us have yet been able to do and it's a challenge for all of us. It's really exciting and motivating to be with him and in one of my earlier interviews I have said that I'd always aspired to become a filmmaker that Hrithik Roshan would do a film with, that I can just work with him or even just bounce off my ideas by him and get his feedback."

Siddharth also mentioned that there is a hidden filmmaker in him. He said, “Because there's a hidden filmmaker in him which not many actors are, and he looks at a broad perspective of the film, so when you do a 2 hero film with him it's a joy because he's not looking at himself at all he's only strengthening around him that will directly uplift the film. I think he puts himself last which I think is a great joy to be working with someone like that."

