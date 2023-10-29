'There was an extra zeal about life': Anupam Kher opens up on 90s time with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. He brings life to the roles he plays with his natural acting skills. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up on his friendship while recalling the '90s time with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, and others as they all almost started together.

Anupam Kher opens up on 90s time with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

In a recent conversation with Human of Bombay, Anupam Kher spoke about his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, and others and added that their bonding is still going strong because their foundation was strong.

Recalling the '90s time with these actors, the veteran actor said, "They are friends. Nobody knew where they will reach. There was a certain amount of bonding, there were no mobile phones, vanity vans, entourage of social media manager, manager, publicity guy, nothing. There were just conversations. He said that whenever he meets these people, he feels the emotional memory that they share between them.

Anupam Ji who attended the birthday party for OG Dream Girl Hema Malini a few weeks ago said that he realized that the party had the same “warmth” of late 80s and early 90s as people of that era joined in for the celebration.

The 68-year-old actor added that the birthday party felt like they were having the celebration in late 80s or early 90s as there was a warmth. "Whether it was Aamir, Shah Rukh, we were all trying to make it. There was an extra zeal about life. Which I am sure these people have retained, and so have I,” he added.

Work-wise, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is set to release on December 22, 2023. On the other hand, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It will be released on November 12, 2023.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra; 8 celebs who will celebrate special day for first time