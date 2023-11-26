‘There were a lot of divorces’: Rani Mukerji opens up on after-effect of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The romantic drama film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar, made its debut in 2006. Rani Mukerji played a prominent role in the film, which delved into the theme of marital infidelity and fractured relationships. In a recent revelation, Rani shared insights into the profound impact the movie had on its audience. According to her, it served as an eye-opener for many individuals, suggesting that it played a factor in many divorces.

Rani Mukerji discusses increased divorces post Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’s release

Rani Mukerji, in a recent Masterclass at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, discussed the after-effects of her movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. According to Rani, the film triggered a significant aftermath as she revealed, "I think what happened with Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was that, after the film, there were a lot of divorces."

She acknowledged that many viewers experienced extreme discomfort while watching the movie, suggesting that it served as a catalyst for introspection and ultimately led some individuals to make the decision to pursue happiness in their lives.

While discussing her character Maya and the dynamics of her relationships with Abhishek Bachchan's Rishi and Shah Rukh Khan's Dev, Rani stated, “What is beautiful about Maya’s character is that she loved Rishi in a different capacity and as a friend. What she found in Shah Rukh’s character was the romance she was always looking for.”

Rani Mukerji on importance of a woman’s choices and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna being ahead of its time

During the conversation, Rani Mukerji emphasized the need to discuss a woman's desires and choices. She clarified that the absence of physical harm from a husband did not mean that “he is good in bed or you are in love with him.” She went on to stress that society often neglects to ask women about their attraction towards a partner.

Commending director Karan Johar's boldness in creating a film like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, especially at a time of uncertainty, Rani acknowledged the importance of supporting strong films and portrayals. She concluded, “But in the history of Indian cinema, it will always be remembered as a film which is always ahead of its time.”