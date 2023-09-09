‘There’s no one like Shah Rukh Khan’: Malaika Arora reviews Jawan; praises Nayanthara after watching the film

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan have been garnering a lot of love and praise from the audience. The film, directed by Atlee, hit the theaters on Thursday. SRK broke his own record as the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 64 crore on its first day, thereby surpassing Pathaan’s Day 1 collection. A number of celebs such as Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani heaped praises on Jawan and gushed over SRK’s performance. Now, after watching the movie, Malaika Arora has also shared her review of the film.

Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Malaika Arora, who watched Jawan in a theatre, shared a picture of SRK from the film. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared what she felt about the film. She hailed SRK and said that he is the undisputable king of Bollywood, while Malaika also heaped praise on Nayanthara for her performance. She further congratulated Atlee and the entire Jawan team.

“#jawan @iamsrk there is no one like you, the one n only KING!!! @nayanthara ur such a delight to watch on the big screen. congratulations @atlee47 n the entire team of #jawan @gaurikhan,” wrote Malaika. Clearly, she had a great experience watching Jawan, and she absolutely loved the filmCheck out her story below!

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Arjun Kapoor also shared his review of Jawan and wrote, “#Jawan @Iamsrk the one and only King... uff too good....” He was also impressed with the performance of the South cinema’s lady superstar Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with the film. "@nayanthara welcome to our side... we ain't letting go of you now!!! "@atlee47 sir wow just wow (fire emoji) @gaurikhan @poojadadlani" he wrote.

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with director Atlee. Apart from SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the Jawan cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone have special appearances in the film.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

