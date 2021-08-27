There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan for Farah Khan as she dances with superstar on Main Hoon Na song; WATCH

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video with where both of them are dancing on the title song of Farah’s directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’. Farah and SRK recreated the iconic song on the behind-the-scenes video. Shah Rukh Khan started to lip-sync the song as Farah joined him. Main Hoon Na marks their first film together.

Director of Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a lovely video with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which will leave the fans nostalgic. After being a maverick choreographer with the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, Farah started her career in film direction. Shah Rukh Khan played the part of Army officer Major Ram Prasad who goes on a covert operation and reconciles with his estranged brother Laxman Prasad played by Zayed Khan.

Click here to see the video:

The film became a blockbuster and Farah made her second film also with SRK titled ‘Om Shanti Om’. OSO marks the debut of in the Hindi film industry. The film came out in 2007 and was declared a roaring success at the box office. Farah’s last directorial venture so far was also with Shah Rukh Khan in a masala entertainer titled ‘Happy New Year’.

Happy New Year came out in 2014 and became one of the top-grossing films at the time. Farah and Shah Rukh Khan have been close friends for over two decades now and have worked together in several songs as well. The classic ‘Chaiyaan Chaiyaan’ from Dil Se was also choreographed by Farah Khan.