THESE photos of Salman Khan and Disha Patani from sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are unmissable

Salman Khan and Disha Patani will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the shoot is going on, photos from the sets of Salman and Disha add to the excitement among the fans for Bhai’s Eid release. Check it out.

For all the fans of , this year’s biggest release is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the film will star opposite Salman, it is the return of Bhai’s swag avatar and hence, fans are excited about it. The shooting of the film is in full swing and reportedly, Salman and Disha might wrap it up soon. Amidst this, several photos from the sets of the film end up adding to the excitement of Salman and Disha’s fans and some recent ones demand your attention.

Fans who bump into their favourite Salman and Disha while shooting, share photos on social media and they end up going viral. In one of the photos, Disha can be seen posing with a fan on the streets. Clad in a casual white tee with pale pink track pants, the Radhe actress looked gorgeous in a de-glam avatar. Sans makeup, Disha looked pretty as she smiled and posed with a fan on Radhe’s set. Also, in the same look, Disha had also shared a video on Instagram in which she and her team were chanting ‘Radhe Radhe.’

On the other hand, Salman can be seen posing with a fan from a photoshoot. The Radhe star is seen showing off his cool swag on a brown jacket, black tee and black pants. The handsome star’s smile will surely leave you in awe. While often on the sets of Radhe, Salman is seen clad in checkered shirts, in the recent photo, he seems to be opting for a more formal look. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film’s shoot has been going on since November and amidst this, Salman had even announced his next with Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Check out the photos:

