These PHOTOS from Sushant Singh Rajput's diary are proof that the actor had detailed plans for 2020; View Pics

The photos show how the late actor had everything planned to the very last detail about what he wants to do in 2020.

The pictures of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's diary are proof that the actor had detailed plans for the year 2020. The photos show how the late actor has everything planned to the very last detail about what he wants to do in 2020. The actor breaks down how he wants to make his debut in Hollywood. Further the actor wrote in his diary, how he also wants to form his own content creation creative team. In the photos from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's diary show how the late actor was planning to launch his own production company.

The mentions in the pages of his diary that he wanted to focus on both Bollywood and feature in Hollywood films in 2020. The late actor's diary also shows how the actor was planning to go about launching his production house. The late actor; Sushant Singh Rajput's diary also give us ample proof that the actor was looking to hire top writes for his production house and the process in which he would make things function at his company.

Check out the photos from the late actor's diary:

The fans and followers of the Sushant Singh Rajput can see in the pages of the actor's diary, that the actor was very methodical person and was extremely organised with respect to his thoughts and plans. The actor Sushant Singh Rajput had some big plans for himself with regards to the year 2020. The actor's demise left his fans and followers in deep shock.

