These PHOTOS from Sushant Singh Rajput's diary show how the actor prepared for his character in Kedarnath

From the pictures of the late actor's diary, it is very clear that Sushant Singh Rajput had a process by which he would understand his characters.
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput maintained a detailed diary wherein he wrote how he wants to go about in the year 2020. According to the photos from the late actor's diary, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make his debut in Hollywood, focus on doing good films in Bollywood and also launch his own production house. From the pictures of the late actor's diary, it is very clear that Sushant Singh Rajput had a process by which he would understand his characters. The photos are proof that Sushant Singh Rajput did a very detailed study of the characters he portrayed on the big screen.

The late Bollywood actor break down step wise how he would approach his characters in films. The actor also mentions his character from Kedarnath. Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Mansoor Khan, and actress Sara Ali Khan played the character named Mukku. The actor wrote in his diary how his character has two essential parts. According to Sushant Singh Rajput's diary, Mansoor Khan's character from Kedarnath has two parts, namely, Need and Public Persona.

Check out the photos from Sushant Singh Rajput's diary:

 

As per the photos from the late actor's diary, it is extremely clear how Sushant wanted to get into the skin of his character. The actor mentions in his diary, who the public persona of his character must be selfless, caring and sacrificing in nature. Sushant Singh Rajput's shows a detailed account of how he wanted to be emotionally at the start and end of a scene and the rhythm of the emotion of his character.

