These professional women poker players are taking the world of poker by storm

From Mahima Walia Das to Maria Kirloskar, here are some professional women poker players, who are taking the world of poker by storm.

With the extension of lockdown until May 3, many of us may get bored of doing the same things over and over again. But there are plenty of online games to help us make the most use of our time. And one such game is online poker. Playing poker online with people you know or don't know can be a stress buster. Be it, men or women, scores of them are professional poker players who have made a living playing poker and continue to do. So, if you're unsure about starting playing poker, then let us give you a low-down on some professional women poker players who are creating a storm in the world of poker.

1. Mahima Walia Das

Mahima was one of the first-ever Spartan Poker's Millionaire United winner. Her love for poker began sometime back in 2015 when she married popular player Anirban Das aka ‘pokernoob’. The 32-year-old IMT Ghaziabad pass out works in a start-up called TapChief but loves playing poker online in her free time. Speaking about her love for the game, she said, "I got married to Anirban in December 2014 and he had an inclination towards poker. Post-work, he would come back home and start playing poker. At first, it would lead to fights. But eventually, I developed an interest in the game as well."

2. Muskan Sethi

Muskan Sethi is well known for breaking stereotypes in the world of poker. Apart from being a professional poker player, Sethi also works for an NGO full time. She also makes it a point to use her winning poker money for social causes. Revealing how it all started, Muskan said, "When I turned 20, I started playing it on Facebook for fun. It was then that I realised that I was good at it and started enjoying it. Every time I sat to play, I would clean the table out. So I decided to take it up seriously and started entering tournaments online."

3. Kanchan Sharma

At this year's Indian Poker Championship, Delhi-based Kanchan Sharma had an amazing start to the year. She agreed that there was a lot of female participation in the event and she clearly sees the industry turning its tables to a completely new kind of perspective now. "Personally, it was a great experience as I managed to cash in the IPC Main Event and the experience of crushing with so many players was exhilarating,” said Sharma.

4. Nikita Luther

While there are many female poker players in India, few others seem to have taken their game internationally. Nikita Luther is one such player. She is only the second Indian to win a World Series of Poker (WSOP) gold bracelet in 2018 after Aditya Sushant in 2017. Like her, a couple of female players are turning to poker and ruling the blazing felts as well.

5. Maria Kirloskar

Maria is a professional poker player, confirmed wanderer and a voracious reader. She participated enthusiastically at this year's Indian Poker Championship. And was also quite excited about the same. “I enjoyed the glitz and glamour at the IPC Jan 2020 series! As always, playing live poker was a blast! Thrilled to see how IPC has evolved and wish the IPC Team all the very best going forward,” said Maria Kirloskar, former PokerBaazi Pro.

Some other women players who joined this year's Indian Poker Championship include Neha Dhupia, Minnisha Lamba, and .

Check out the video here:

This article is in parternship with Spartan Poker

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×