THESE Salman Khan songs ft words like dupatta, odhani and chunari prove his love for women scarf; how many of them have you heard?

Salman Khan is singlehandedly responsible for several big Bollywood blockbusters. But apart from that, he is also one of the few stars whose films have given maximum chartbusters to the industry. From Oonchi Hai Building and Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din to O O Jaane Jaana and Swag Se Swagat, the list goes on.

However, over the years, his obsession with Chunari (women's scarf) related songs has been a highlight. The superstar's films have had a series of songs related to the women's scarf and most of them have proved to be big hits as well. A fan recently shared a compilation of songs in which we can see Salman obsessing over his heroine's scarf and the video is going viral.

Salman Khan's love for Chunari and Odhani songs

The 90s and early 2000s era was one of the best times for Bollywood music and many Salman Khan songs in this period proved to be chartbusters. Music directors like Himesh Reshammiya, Sajid-Wajid, Anu Malik composed the songs featuring Salman and they remain fresh in the memory of fans till now.

"He is obsessed with them (red heart emoji)" wrote a fan in the comments section. "Love all this songs" wrote another followed by two red heart emojis. Many fans pointed out more such songs that couldn't be a part of the compilation like Laal Dupatta (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi), Odli Chunariya Tere Naam Ki (Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya), and more.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' biggie Sikandar. Pinkvilla was the first to report Salman's collaboration with Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the action entertainer. Recently, we also exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as the lead heroine of the film.

Sikandar is expected to hit the cinemas on Eid 2025. Apart from that, the superstar has also teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame.

