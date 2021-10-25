They all are watching the drama: Mika Singh slams Bollywood for not supporting SRK in Aryan Khan’s case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amidst the Aryan controversy. Film director Sanjay Gupta tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

Mika Singh replied to Sanjay’s tweet and wrote, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge (I think only when all the star kids get arrested will the industry show some unity).”

Mika Singh earlier in the month had also tweeted in support of Aryan and wrote, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else accept #AryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)... Good morning, have a wonderful day.” A special NDPS court refused to give bail to Aryan Khan last Wednesday. His next hearing is on 26 October. Several other celebrities including Harshad Mehta and Swara Bhasker have also supported SRK in the Aryan Khan case.

