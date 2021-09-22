They call me jobless: Taapsee Pannu says she is ‘too secure’ to react to trolling: It gets amusing to watch

is known to be taking trolls’ head on social media. Taapsee was recently seen in a horror-comedy alongside Vijay Sethupathi titled ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’. Taapsee has several films lined up including Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj; Looop Lapeta, the remake of the German hit Run Lola Run; Rashmi Rocket; Blurr, which marks her maiden production. In a recent conversation with The News Minute, Taapsee spoke about trolling. She said, “I ignore most trolls because most are bots or unleashed in a coordinated campaign. They have nothing substantial to offer, and get triggered when you are successful.”

Taapsee further added to it by saying, “It gets amusing to watch. They call me jobless, when I don’t have time to take up a film till 2023. But, I’m way too secure to react to that”. In a previous chat with SpotboyE, Taapsee spoke up about sharing her views on social media. She said, “Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll”.

In a recent chat with News18 Taapsee spoke about sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. She said, “Most actresses are easily replaceable there (Southern film industry) if the dates are not available or you demand a higher salary and he actually waited for more than a year. He waited for me to come on board. And then Vijay Sethupathi came on board which is strange because we don’t really come across heroes too often who are willing to play a role in a film titled on a woman. So I was very impressed even before meeting him.”

