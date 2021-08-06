‘They could be twins’: Shabana Azmi on THIS throwback pic of Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar share a very close and strong bond with Shabana Azmi. They have always praised the veteran actress for her support and love. Shabana is also fond of Farhan and Zoya, and has often been seen speaking about them every now and then.

On Thursday, the actress shared a picture combo of her husband and lyricist Javed and his son, Farhan. The photo featured close-ups of their faces. Sharing the throwback picture, Shabana marvelled at how similar the father-son duo looked. She tweeted the picture and wrote, “They could be twins.” Shabana’s fans and other people from the industry couldn’t agree more with her. Within no time, Shabana’s followers noticed her tweet and bombarded the comment section. A follower wrote, "Actually I mean look at the face and expression it's Ditto more than a Copy." Another wrote, "Just age difference," while a third one said, “Exactly, the same”. Sharing a still from Toofan, Kunal Kohli also commented that Farhan’s walk and expression were exactly like Javed’s. Actress Divya Dutta also tweeted, “Omg.”

For the unversed, Farhan and his sister, Zoya Akhtar are Javed's children from his first marriage to Honey Irani. Javed got married to Shabana in 1984. Since then all of them share a close bond. Shabana is quite active on social media and often shares pictures with her family. Recently, the veteran actress had shared a ‘Hassi Khushi’ post featuring her along with Javed, Farhan, and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

