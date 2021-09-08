They were literally chasing us on bikes: Janhvi Kapoor on hiding away from paparazzi in the boot of her car

Janhvi Kapoor appears on the second season of Star vs Food, where popular film stars prepare a restaurant-quality meal under the tutelage of a masterchef. Janhvi shared several anecdotes and mentioned that she sometimes hides from the paparazzi. While preparing a couple of Korean dishes, Janhvi mentioned that she always has a blanket in her car and has often hid herself in the trunk of her car to hide away from the paparazzi.

Janhvi’s trainer Namrata spoke about an anecdote where Janhvi wanted to hide away from the paparazzi. She said, “She was like, ‘Namo, you have to help me, they can’t click me, they can't see me!' So we've sent her car out from the other side, and I'm feeling like a horrible person because those guys (the photographers) are sweet guys. But it was just that situation where she needed to get out that day. So her car's gone that way so they thought she's gone the other way. She's jumped into my car, and we've gotten out. And then we have this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in Fast & Furious."

Janhvi said, “They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car, and then we had to stop at a dingy location… You know the amount of times I've hid in the dikki (boot) of my car? So many times! And there's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket if I'm at a place I'm not supposed to be at, or with someone I'm not supposed to be with.”

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the actor with Boney Kapoor that prove she is a ‘daddy’s little girl’