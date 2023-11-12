'This boy': Proud Athiya Shetty cheers for hubby KL Rahul’s century in India vs Netherlands match

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most beloved couples in B-town. The duo never misses a chance to appreciate each other every time they get a chance. Athiya often shares stories of cheering for her husband whenever he's out on the field for India. Today was no exception as she cheered for him while Rahul hit a century during the India vs Netherlands match.

Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul's century

Today, at the India vs Netherlands World Cup match, KL Rahul scored a big fat 102 runs out of 62 balls. Sharing a moment of him hitting the century on her Instagram Stories, Athiya Shetty wrote, "This boy!!!!" Take a look:

A few days ago, KL Rahul shared a love-filled picture of him hugging his wife and actress Athiya Shetty to wish on her 31st birthday. The cricketer even dedicated the song For My Hand by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran. Sharing the picture, he used some of the lyrics from the song as he wrote, "Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home Happy birthday wifey love you."

Reacting to his post, Athiya commented, "Love you, miss you so much (red heart)."

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in a private ceremony held at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on January 23 this year. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their wedding, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

ALSO READ: 'You make me feel whole': KL Rahul drops romantic picture with wife Athiya Shetty to wish on her 31st birthday