‘This broke me’: Parineeti Chopra pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Friends star Matthew Perry’s loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Matthew Perry, much loved for his role as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends, passed away on October 28 at 54. The news of his unfortunate demise sent shockwaves around the world. Several international and Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others mourned his passing away. Now, recently, actress Parineeti Chopra also grieved the loss of a late American actor as she shared a heart-breaking note on her Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra mourns the demise of Friends actor Matthew Perry

A while ago, Parineeti Chopra, took to her Instagram story as she mourned the demise of Matthew Perry. In an Instagram story, the actress shared the video of popular American singer, Charlie Puth paying tribute to the actor. Alongside, she penned a heart-breaking note in the late actor's remembrance.

In a long note, Parineeti expressed, “It's taken me 3 days to say anything. Friends have been a loyal friend for 17 years now.. A warm hug, a shoulder to lean on..This broke me.. I know it has broken an entire generation...Matthew Perry, you were a part of all our lives. Each clip is more heartbreaking than the last. RIP Miss Chanandeler Bong. Because Chandler can never die...(with sparkling emojis)

Take a look:

According to reports, Matthew Perry passed away in his Los Angeles home due to an accidental drowning. Shocked by his untimely demise, social media has been buzzing with his heart-touching video edits from several interviews and video clips of his much-loved show.

The late actor struggled with alcohol and drug abuse all his life and he had been pretty vocal about his struggles and his desire to help others.

About Parineeti Chopra's work-front

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s work front, the actress was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, headline by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film was based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer credited for saving 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine during the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal.

In addition to this, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated, Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The biopic drama is based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

