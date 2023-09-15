'This hunger is what has helped me to...': Mrunal Thakur on her journey as she clocks 5 years in film industry

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who impressed viewers with her charm and acting skills in soap operas before stepping into the world of cinema. The actress made her Hindi film debut with the film Love Sonia in 2018. Last year, the 31-year-old actress made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. As she completed five years in Bollywood, the Super 30 actress went down memory lane and reflected on her film journey till now.

Mrunal Thakur clocks 5 years in the film industry

In the past five years of stepping into the Indian film industry, Mrunal Thakur tasted success and failure in equal measures. However, that didn’t discourage the actress to work hard and polish her skills to return stronger. Looking back at her journey, the actress said that she has so much more to explore. Mrunal further added that she’s open to experimenting with her roles, going further.

Speaking with News 18, Mrunal said, “There are numerous languages of cinema to be a part of, and so many genres that excite me. I’m ready to experiment and immerse myself in the diversity that the world of films offers. As an actor, if you don’t have the appetite to accept new challenges find ways to reinvent the wheel, and be open to different kinds of work, you will become irrelevant too far, too soon."

The actress added, "I have gone from doing television to indie films, to commercial to south, have worked in 3 languages now and I have committed to myself to keep trying things that excite me. This hunger is what has helped me to be where I’m today.”

Mrunal Thakur is thankful to filmmakers

In an interview with ANI, the Jersey actress said that she’s fortunate that filmmakers trusted her with lead roles. Mrunal said, “I’m lucky to helm titular lead films during such a short period of time in my career. It’s a fact that in this short span, I’ve proven to be a solid and talented actor in Bollywood. It’s an interesting coincidence that both my Hindi and Telugu were titular roles."

Thakur continued, "I feel fortunate that filmmakers have trusted me with this responsibility. To helm a film where your character is literally the title of the film comes with immense pride and responsibility and I’m happy I got to be part of two such iconic films.”

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur shares what she learned from Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham; calls Ranveer Singh her 'lucky charm'