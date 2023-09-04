'This is even better': Sunny Deol compares son Rajveer Deol, Paloma's Dono with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha

Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, is all set to support his younger son Rajveer Deol, who will be making his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. At the same time, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Sooraj R. Barjatya’s son Avnish S. Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma. Interestingly, Sunny Deol opened up about the film during the trailer launch event.

Sunny Deol compares Dono with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha

During the trailer launch of Dono, Sunny Deol spoke about son Rajveer's forthcoming film. He said, "Everyone is aware that Rajashri Productions is similar to Disney in the sense that they create family-oriented films, a tradition they have upheld for years. They have consistently remained true to this path, and this film is no exception. You might be deeming it revolves around weddings, as they often feature grand weddings where people from distant places come together, fostering a sense of unity and celebration within one large family. This film follows the same theme. I have watched the film. It’s a modern-day love story. You all must have seen a film that I had produced - Socha Na Tha. I am very proud of that film. This is like that one - actually, even better. In this film, the director has done an excellent job in portraying weddings, how the younger generations perceive them, and their outlook on relationships."

In fact, veteran actor Dharmendra, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also made a special appearance during the event via a video conference and said, "Yeh jo naye actors aate hai - mujhe yaad hai jab main naya naya aya tha. Kya kya armaan the mere. Meri dua iss film ke saath hain. (The new actors who come, (from them) I remember the times when I was a newcomer in the industry. I had a lot of dreams. All my best wishes are with this film."

About Dono

Analyzing the film's trailer, Dono is a romantic drama that unfolds during a destination wedding. The lead couple Dev and Meghna, played by Rajveer and Paloma respectively, meet for the first time at their friends’ wedding and fall in love with each other. But what's interesting is that both the characters are heartbroken lovers, and so the audience cannot wait to witness how the story moves ahead.

Moreover, after a long gap of 33 years, Rajshri Productions is helming a romantic drama after Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya.

The film is set to hit the theatres on October 5th, 2023.

