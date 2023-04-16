This is how Alia Bhatt is spending her Sunday with baby Raha; Actress shares a glimpse

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and most adored couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and are often seen flaunting their love for each other in public. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary. After a few months of their wedding, the couple surprised their fans with the announcement of Alia’s pregnancy. In November, last year, the two welcomed a beautiful girl named Raha. They haven’t shared the picture of their daughter with the world yet but often share the adorable times they spend together.

Alia Bhatt spends Sunday reading to Raha

Alia is a doting mom and the actress is doing a fabulous job of balancing her career and newly embraced motherhood. Today, she shared a photo on social media of a few children’s books lying on the table and posted it with the caption, ‘Sunday read.’ Alia surely is instilling the right habits in her daughter. We spotted two books, Baby Be Kind and Someday. Alia is spending her Sunday reading to daughter Raha and having a precious mother-daughter moment.

Take a look at Raha Kapoor’s book collection here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently visited the construction site of their bungalow on their anniversary and posed for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

