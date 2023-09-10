'This is so scary’: Nora Fatehi extends her condolences to those affected by Morocco earthquake

We know actress Nora Fatehi for her acting skills, killer dance moves, impressive dressing sense, melodious singing, and her savage attitude. In India, the Canadian dancer and actress gained popularity for her item songs in the Indian film industry. Fatehi stepped onto the Hindi film industry with the Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. While the actress of Moroccan descent is slowly claiming her spot in the industry and embracing the culture and traditions of India, her heart still has affection and love for the people of Morocco.

Nora Fatehi extends condolences to those affected by Morocco earthquake

The world today woke up to the shocking news of the earthquake that wreaked havoc in Morocco on Friday night. Buildings were turned to rubble and several people were stuck under them for hours before they were finally rescued. According to a report by BBC, as many as 1,037 people died from the destruction caused by the earthquake of 6.8 magnitude while 1,200 were injured. Marrakesh was the most affected city even though tremors of the quake were felt throughout the country. When the Kamariya dancer got to know about this terrible news, she was devasted.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora extended her condolences to those affected by the natural phenomenon. She penned, “The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating! I’m just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost. My heart goes out to everyone right now! I’m praying for everyone’s safety! This is so scary. I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one! Allayhfdkom ya Rab.”

Take a look:

Nora Fatehi’s work front

Nora Fatehi is the voice behind songs like Pepeta and Dilbar (Arabic Version). In the past, he had collaborated with singers like Vishal Dadlani, Raftaar, Arijit Singh, and B Praak, among others, and has appeared in sensational songs like Baby Marvake Maanegi, Naach Meri Rani, Pachtaoge, Dance Meri Rani and many more. She will be next seen in movies like 100%, Madgaon Express, Dancing Dad, and Matka.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi pairs multi-colored embellished mini-dress by Falguni Shane Peacock with iced out accessories