'This is the Karan I know...': Anurag Kashyap heaps praises on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most interesting and accomplished filmmakers of Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has supported independent filmmakers as well as new actors. The Manmarziyaan actor also doesn't shy away from expressing his support for a film that he likes. That happened with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which he loved.

Anurag Kashyap praises Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In an interview with Zoom TV, Kashyap expressed his admiration for KJo for directing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said that according to him, it is Karan's best film. Kashyap said, "Karan Johar as I know has put himself out there totally to the point of being vulnerable." He further said, "This is the Karan I know. The businessman in him has not controlled-overpowered the director in him." The filmmaker also added that Karan is the best businessman in the industry. In the past, Karan and Anurag have worked together in the 2015 period drama Bombay Velvet. Karan played the role of Kaizad Khambatta.

Anurag Kashyap praised the film on social media

Right after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released, Anurag took to his Instagram to pen down a long post praising it. He called it Karan's best film and revealed watching it twice on the big screen. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan's return to the director's chair after nearly seven years. It was also released on the 25th anniversary of him as a director in the industry. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It has turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. In particular, its progressive theme has been well-received by everyone.

Anurag, on the other hand, will be seen acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi. The action drama film is slated to release on OTT on September 7. His directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

