'This is unbelievably shocking...': Manoj Bajpayee pays final tribute to 3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Akhil Mishra was an actor who had spent around four decades in the industry as an actor. He had done several films and television shows in his long career. Today on September 21st, he tragically passed away at the age of 58. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has offered his condolences to the 3 Idiots actor via social media.

Manoj Bajpayee mourns Akhil Mishra's demise

After hearing the sad news of Akhil Mishra's sudden death, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay his final tribute. He wrote, "Rest in peace Akhil Mishra Ji! This is unbelievably shocking! May god bless your soul with peace & tranquility!! Om Shanti (two folded hands emojis)"

Akhil Mishra's wife Suzanne Bernert responds to his death

According to The Times of India, Mishra was working in his kitchen when he slipped from a stool and fell. His wife and actress Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot at that time and rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the news. After that, the late actor's body was reportedly sent for a post-mortem while Bernert was preparing for the funeral arrangements. “My heart is broken, my second half is gone.” She further said, "So after our family friend left, Akhil was alone at home. Maybe he tried to hang the clothes near our kitchen area by climbing on a stool and he may have slipped and fallen down."

About Akhil Mishra

Akhil has acted in several films and television series including one of his most memorable roles as Librarian Dubey in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots and Umed Singh Bundela in the TV show Uttaran. He has also appeared in films like Don, Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain, among others. His television work includes CID, Udaan, Uttaran, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Khoj, and Rajani among others. On the personal front, Mishra married actress Manju Mishra in 1983. She passed away in 1997. Later on, he married German actress Suzanne Bernert on February 3, 2009. The two have also worked together on several films and shows.

