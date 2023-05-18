THIS is where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan met for the first time; Find out how it all began

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the most popular celebrity photographers in Bollywood. His clicks are often loved by the fans, and he has worked with some of the topmost actors. The celebrity photographer often takes to his social media handle to share lovely pictures of the actors that he clicks. Recently, he held an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit where he answered several fan questions that were based on Bollywood stars and his bond and experience of working with them. While answering these questions, Dabboo revealed a lot of stories. Scroll down to read them.

Dabboo Ratnani talks about working with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking about working with the Nawabi couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he had a great time bonding with them on his set. The celebrity photographer further revealed that the first time Saif met Bebo was at his studio. “The 1st time they ever met was at my studio. This is where it all started.” Dabboo also spoke about working with John Abraham. He happens to be a good friend of the Pathaan star and while opening up about his experience of working with the actor, Ratnani claimed that it was he who convinced the actor to give up modeling and try his hand at acting. “He is a dedicated, sincere, and genuinely kind individual. We have been close friends since our school days, and our bond goes way back. I managed to persuade him to leave his job and pursue acting, and ever since he has wholeheartedly committed himself to every endeavor. He consistently gives his all, even to this day.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta’s untitled film.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has a mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30.

