THIS is why Kriti Sanon's mom Geeta asked her to REJECT Karan Johar's Lust Stories

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after talents of contemporary Hindi cinema. The actress, who hails from a Delhi-based Punjabi family, made it big in Bollywood with sheer passion and hard work. But despite being a leading Bollywood star, Kriti Sanon has always remained grounded, thanks to her closely-knitted family. In the recently aired Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Kriti admitted that she discusses the story ideas with her family before signing projects. The actress also revealed that she rejected Karan Johar’s segment in Netflix’s Lust Stories, as her mother asked her to not do it.

Recently, Kriti Sanon’s mom Geeta Sanon was trolled on social media for liking the ‘Thumkeshwari’ song from the upcoming film Bhediya. The recent chartbuster features Kriti, along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The trolls pointed out how Geeta approved of her daughter performing for such sensuous songs, while she was not happy about Kriti doing Lust Stories, because of its explicit scenes. For the unversed, in her Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Kriti Sanon mentioned that her mom was not comfortable with the idea of the film, due to their middle-class background.

Geeta Sanon REVEALS why she asked Kriti to not do Lust Stories

In a recent interview with India Today, Geeta Sanon revealed why she asked Kriti to not do Lust Stories. “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only,” said the Mimi actress’s mother.

“I think her problem was more that it was a short film and not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. If you are doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense. I don’t think there’s anything wrong. Maybe as Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been all right,” revealed Kriti Sanon, in the same interview.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

The talented actress is on top of her game with some highly exciting projects in her kitty. Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Bhediya, the upcoming horror comedy that features Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The actress is also playing the female lead Janaki in the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, which features Prabhas as the central character. She will be next seen in the untitled romantic comedy, alongside popular actor Shahid Kapoor.

