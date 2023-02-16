‘This Khichdi will be tastier, spicier, funnier than before’, Kirti Kulhari confirms her return in Khichdi 2

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who made her Bollywood debut with the comedy film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 is all set to take the audience on another hilarious ride with Khichdi 2. The Aatish Kapadia-directed film was a huge hit that made ‘Parminder’ played by Kirti a household name. The film also starred popular actors like Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Nimisha Vakharia, and Anang Desai. The plot revolves around the Parekh family - Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji, and Praful. It showed an interesting chemistry between Himanshu and his neighbor, Parminder.

Kirti has begun shooting for the sequel in Mumbai. She shared her excitement on being part of the sequel, “Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it's going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song 'Chal Chal Bhonsle Market' with JD to doing all the crazy comedy scenes. I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me. I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families.”Based on the popular sitcom that ran for three seasons- Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, and Khichdi Returns, the movie is often referred to as one of the funniest movies.