THIS Lagaan actor's sister once thought Aamir Khan was pranking her; said ‘Kyu badmaashi kar rahe ho?’

Actor Pradeep Rawat's role of Deva in Lagaan garnered widespread admiration from fans. Yet, the journey to securing the role had its own unique tale. Recounting his experience, the actor, who was also seen in Sarfarosh as Sultan and in Ghajini, shared how his sister initially dismissed Aamir Khan's offer, mistaking it for a prank call.

Pradeep Rawat further disclosed that first, the role of Deva in Lagaan had been offered to Mukesh Rishi. However, due to his busy schedule with multiple film commitments at the time, he was unable to take it up, leading Pradeep to step in as his replacement.

Lagaan actor Pradeep shares unique tale of bagging role in Aamir Khan's film

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Pradeep was questioned about Mukesh Rishi's decision to decline the role of Deva in Lagaan. Pradeep responded, stating that Mukesh had already committed to six projects in the South and couldn't rearrange his schedule to accommodate Lagaan, leading him to withdraw from the role.

He elaborated that Aamir Khan subsequently considered him for the role since they had recently collaborated on Sarfarosh, where Pradeep portrayed one of the antagonists. Reflecting on the opportunity, he shared, "For Lagaan, Aamir Khan Productions wanted the dates in a big chunk. Since Mukesh couldn't do it, I was the next choice. I had just done Sarfarosh, played Sultan in that, and Aamir liked it."

Pradeep Rawat also shared the amusing anecdote of how his sister initially dismissed Aamir Khan's call as a prank. He recounted, "My sister took the call, and she did not believe it was Aamir. She said ‘Kyu badmaashi kar rahe ho?’ He said ‘Main vaakayi Aamir Khan bol raha hun, Pradeep ji hain kya?’ My sister could not believe that it was actually Aamir’s call."

Aamir then handed the phone to Umashankar Pathik, one of the writers of Sarfarosh, who had visited Pradeep's house on several occasions. Since Pradeep's sister was familiar with Pathik, he reassured her that it was indeed Aamir calling.

He narrated, "They told my sister that please ask Pradeep to come to Aamir’s office in the morning, sign the contract and collect the cheque for Lagaan. When I got home after the shoot at 3, I saw everyone was up and about because they were so excited that Aamir Khan had called."

More about Lagaan

Under the helm of Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan became a monumental success. It received widespread critical acclaim, achieved remarkable commercial success, and earned international acclaim.

Produced by Aamir Khan, the narrative revolves around the British Raj, wherein a farmer named Bhuvan embraces Captain Andrew Russell's challenge to defeat his team in a cricket match, thus securing tax exemption for his village for the ensuing three years.

