'This was us': Suzanne Bernert pens heartbreaking note as she remembers her late husband Akhil Mishra

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

The shocking news of renowned actor, Akhil Mishra came as a shock to the entire film industry. The actor recognized for essaying the role of librarian Dubey ji in the 2009 release, 3 Idiots passed away on September 21. He was 58. In a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram, Akhil Mishra’s wife, actress Suzanne Bernert mourned the demise of her husband.

Today, on September 22, taking to Instagram, Suzanne Bernert shared a heart-breaking post as she remembered her late husband, Akhil Mishra. Posting a sweet picture with her husband, the actress wrote in the caption, “This was us (heart-breaking emoji) always engaging with each other, talking, many a times just by a glance ...You were Myme and I was yours (red-heart emoji) am overwhelmed by all the love pouring out, and I wish that your love takes his soul ahead to where it is going...like a wave ...I am thanking everyone here for all the messages. I hope you can understand I can't answer all (what you know me for), but be assured I am reading the comments and am taking that love and support . And now usually I would show this post to @akhillmishraa to ask his opinion..something to add or clarify...now I can't anymore ...”

About Akhil Mishra

As per a report published in ETimes, Akhil Mishra was working in his kitchen when he slipped. Reportedly, the actor along with his wife and German actress, Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot. Upon hearing the tragic news of her husband’s demise, she rushed back home. “My heart is broken, my second half is gone,” she was quoted while speaking to the portal.

Akhil Mishra was a renowned actor who has been a part of several films and television shows. He was fondly remembered for his role as Librarian Dubey in the film Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, and Umed Singh Bundel in the TV show, Uttaran. In addition to this, he has also been a part of movies like Don, Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain, Gandhi My Father, and many others. Akhil Mishra was also seen in television shows such as Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Khoj, Rajani, Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, among others.

The late actor was married to Manju Mishra. She passed away in 1997. Later, he got married to Suzanne Bernert on February 3, 2009. They had another traditional ceremony in September 2011. The couple had worked together in the movies, Kram and the TV serial, Mera Dil Deewana. The two also worked together in a short movie called, Majnu Ki Juliet. The film was written and directed by the actor himself.

