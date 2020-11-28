ThokKeBadla: Aamir Ali, Rajeev's Naxalbari isn't afraid to make socio political commentary with tons of heart

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamir Ali, Naxalbari gives us a subtle yet effective socio-political commentary on a mostly avoided topic with tons of heart attached.

"We are the bearers of red flag. We are the revolutionary Naxalites," comes blazing through a chanted voiceover in ZEE5's Naxalbari trailer which will instantly give you goosebumps. While it's predominantly rare for the movie and television industry to venture into an on-screen social commentary on the feared Naxalites, similar to its minimal reporting coverage, Naxalbari becomes the flagbearer in the web series world to provide us with a heartbreaking look at the red uprising movement in India as a first-of-its-kind.

Getting into the storyline, Naxalbari, which has been helmed by Partho Mitra and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik Nishandar, interlaces one man's personal journey of love, friendship and imminent loss paralleled with subtle yet effective underlining of the socio-political involvement that caused the upsetting of the Naxalites along with the government and business tycoons' own agendas in play. This nine-episode series will take us on a thrilling journey with STF agent Raghav Joshi (Rajeev Khandelwal) as the main protagonist, who embarks on a deadly mission to curtail the revival of a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. The mission becomes extremely personal when he loses his close friend and colleague Mohit during a least expected scenario.

With revenge on his mind and plenty of key players in tow, we see how the paradigm shifts with Raghav as he comes in tune with his mysterious past that brings it closer to solving the puzzle with gobsmacking twists towards the end of Season 1. The grippy plot is sure enough to leave you at the edge of your couches or beds as you won't be able to not binge-watch Naxalbari in one-go. It's a topic many fear to tap into and hence, the intrigue towards it is threefold because even though it's particularly a work of fiction, the threat is something that will deeply resonate with the audience along with how rooted it is to reality.

Moreover, the epic background score is definitely in tune with the series to add the necessary tense setting giving us the eery feeling of what's to come which is absolute mayhem. There's also the quote-worthy dialogues that will be etched in your mind along with the story itself that has been penned by Pulkit Rishi and Prakhar Vihaan as well as the cinematography which has been handled with intensity by Hari Nair and Modhura Palit. For many action sequences is of prime importance and giving us heart-stopping scenes in Naxalbari is Aejaz Gulab.

It is also the psychological character sketch of Raghav, not just stemmed by the mission but by his encounter with different relationships which promises an action-packed and emotional ride for viewers. Along with Raghav, we have many supporting characters to look forward to as well. Whether it be Aamir Ali as Keswani, the trusted aide of industrialist Sisodia or even Raghav's live-in partner Ketki, played by Tina Datta, most cast members are the chess pieces which culminates in one roller coaster journey that will leave the audience gasping towards the end. And, hoping for a Season 2! A special mention goes to Aamir's character Keswani, in particular, as his mysterious avatar promises to change the game towards the end of Season 1.

Naxalbari is streaming now on ZEE5.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×