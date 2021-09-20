'Those who can't make you, they can't break you': Kangana Ranaut amid legal tussle with Javed Akhtar

Actress , on Monday, headed to the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai for a hearing in Javed Akhtar's criminal defamation case on her. While she was heading for the same, the Thalaivii actress penned a note on social media and shared photos of her look of the day. While the proceedings of the case went on, Kangana's note amid the legal tussle with Javed Akhtar has gone viral on social media. In her note, Kangana has called herself a 'lone warrior' amid the legal battle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana dropped photos in which she is seen clad in a pink saree with a darker border. With it, she is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses. The Thalaivii star is seen adding a pair of earrings to her look. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Remember those who can’t make you, they can’t break you either….Also when in these eye of the storm ….. look it in the eye and …. POSE ….Today was the hearing of Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure….Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style…"

Take a look:

As for the case update, Kangana also went on to file a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar. In her complaint, the Thalaivii actress reportedly alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation" in an application filed by her. Reportedly, Kangana's lawyer also claimed that they had filed an application seeking a transfer of the case from the Metropolitan Court. The hearing for the plea to transfer Javed Akhtar's case to another court to be reportedly heard on October 1. The next hearing for the defamation case is reportedly scheduled for November 15.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii with Arvind Swami. The film is getting rave reviews from critics and it released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kangana will be seen next in Dhaakad and Tejas. She also recently announced another film, The Incarnation: Sita with Alaukik Desai.

