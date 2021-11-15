Three Monkeys: Arjun Rampal begins shooting for Hindi version of Money Heist; Gabriella can’t keep calm

Arjun Rampal fans are in for a big treat. The actor, who was once known for his chocolate boy looks and now for his choice of roles, is now creating a buzz for his upcoming movie – Three Monkeys. It happens to be an Abbas Mustan project and Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that it will be on the Hindi version of the Spanish robbery thriller Money Heist. In fact, while Arjun will be seen playing a key role, his character has been penned on the lines of Professor from Money Heist.

And now as per the recent update, Arjun had begun the shooting for the project. Taking to Instagram, the We Are A Family actor had shared a pic of himself from the sets of Three Monkeys. In the pic, he was dressed in a white t-shirt and shirt which he had paired with a brown jacket. He captioned the image as, “ Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset”. Soon his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades took to the comment section and shared her excitement with a heart in eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s post:

Apart from Arjun, the robbery-based thriller will also star Mustafa in the lead. “Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers. All the three robbers, alongside the professor will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains. Abbas Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavour to the narrative of Three Monkeys,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.