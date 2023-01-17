Three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his pet dog Fudge passes away; Sister shares emotional post

Back in June 2020, Bollywood's talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. His death case was thoroughly investigated by the Mumbai Police and it was followed by the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation. During the investigation, his unseen pictures and videos of his pet dog Fudge surfaced on social media. Today, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh took to Twitter and revealed that their pet dog passed away. Three years after Sushant's unfortunate demise, his furry friend too left for his heavenly abode.

Priyanka posted two pictures featuring Fudge on her Twitter handle. The first picture featured Sushant and Fudge while the second featured her sitting beside the dog. Along with the pictures, she penned a heartbreaking note as she bid goodbye to Fudge. Her post read, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken." Have a look:

Soon after Priyanka shared the post, Sushant's fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "I hope this bond will continue in heaven too." Another fan shared a video of Sushant and Fudge, and wrote, "R.I.P. FUDGE. Nothing to say ..this is very heartbreaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever... Sushant Lived InDMoment." Others were seen asking Priyanka to stay strong.

Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years

After Sushant's demise, the real estate agent couldn't find a tenant for the apartment for the longest time. Recently, a real estate broker named Rafique Merchant confirmed that Sushant's apartment is finally getting rented out. Sushant used to stay with his ladylove Rhea Chakraborty and their close friends. Merchant told The Times of India, "We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while."

Work front

Ever since his Bollywood debut in 2013, Sushant managed to impress the audience with his solid acting chops. He did diverse roles in films like Kai Po Che!, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and others. He was last seen in Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. It was the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The film was released in 2020 after his demise.