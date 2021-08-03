Three years of Karwaan: Five best dialogues that have stayed with audience from this bitter sweet journey

There’s an inherent beauty and depth in travel films. As the characters chart out their journey on road, their stories unfold in front of us and we come face-to-face with the complexities that actually make them. And as the characters transform on the screen, we transform a little with them. Yes, we are talking about Karwaan, the 2018 film directed by Akarsh Khurrana. It has been three years since its release and yet, this film has not lost its mysterious appeal.

A rather unique ensemble of characters played by a unique ensemble of cast, Karwaan has Avinash, played by Dulquer Salmaan, Shaukat played by Irrfan, and Tanya, played by Mithila Palkar. Avinash is stuck in his IT job; in fact, he seems burnt out by the opening scene of the movie. Prateek Kuhad’s Kadam is an apt score that helps to translate the sadness that is Avinash’s life. In the first few minutes of the film, Avinash learns that his father died in a road accident on his way to a pilgrimage. As he sets out to collect his body, he learns that it has been somehow exchanged with another woman’s body who was on the same bus, and happens to be Tanya’s grandmother.

One thing leads to another, like most times in life, and somehow, Avinash, Shaukat, and Tanya are on a blue van, journeying together from Bangalore to Kochi, so that their loved ones, now dead, can be returned to their real families.

All three characters have their inner worlds, and we get more than a glimpse into that. What’s interesting to note is that all three characters have lost somebody close to them, and it is this loss, that keeps three very different people somehow tied together.

As Karwaan completes three years, let us have a look into the five best dialogues from the film that say a lot about life, love, and loss.

1. Dil ki har baat sher nahi hoti hai… Kucch lafzon ke zariye apne haal-e-dil bayaan karne ki koshish hoti hai

2. Jab tak ek bete ko realize hota hai ki uska baap sahi tha … uska khudka ek beta hota hai joh samajhta hai ki woh galat hai

3. Logon ko haq jatana aata hai, Rishta nibhana nahi aata…

4. Unhone hamein zinda dafan kar diya yeh soch ke hum marr jayenge, lekin unhe pata nahi tha hum to beej hai. Hamara dafan hona hamari viladat hai.

5. Bhai, mayyat pe romance mat kar...

It is almost unrecognizable that Karwaan is south star Dulquer’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Trust Irrfan to deliver a soulful and effortless performance, in the quirkiest of characters. Mithila stands up to the mark as well. The beauty of the film lies in its simplicity. It teaches but does not preach. And very few films have been able to achieve this feat.

