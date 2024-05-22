‘Thrilled’ Manisha Koirala drops pics from her meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak in London; reveals most of the attendees ‘loved’ Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala was a pure delight for the fans as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series debuted on the OTT platform earlier this month on May 1. Ever since its release, it has been a much-buzzed topic on the internet.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress Manisha Koirala recently met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and revealed how most of the attendees at the seminar had ‘loved’ Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London

A while back, Manisha Koirala hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her meeting with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The actress met him at his residence in 10 Downing Street as she represented her country, Nepal, to celebrate 100 years of ‘friendship treaty.’ The actress also expressed elation over learning how most people had watched her latest release Heeramandi there.

She wrote in the caption, "It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp. Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it ? I was thrilled!!"

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actress. Several lauded the actress’ performance, while others dropped red-hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, born in Kathmandu, Manisha is the daughter of Nepalese politician Prakash Koirala. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was the Prime Minister of Nepal from 1959 to 1960.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made the digital debut of magnum-opus director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The web-show boasted of an ensemble star cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman among others.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the web-show is set in the back-drop of pre-independence era, narrating the lives of courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore.

