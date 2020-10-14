Thrilling weekend with ZEE5's Poison 2 is here as Aftab Shivdasani takes on Josh team coz 'Revenge Never Ends'

After winning over audiences with the thrilling plot of season 1, Poison season 2 returns with an even more steamy and gritty story of Aditya and his revenge from Josh Team. Will he be able to win or will the Josh team defeat him? We’ll find out as Poison 2 unfolds on ZEE5.

Poison, one of the franchise shows of ZEE5, is all set to return with its second season. It also marks the debut of Aftab Shivdasani who has already showcased his acting prowess in the Hindi cinema. Poison 2, which has been directed by Vishal Pandya, will premiere on the OTT platform this Friday, i.e., on October 16, 2020. The first season of the steamy thriller was a huge hit and one can expect the same from the present one too! (Click Here for a recap of season 1)

The protagonist, Aditya Singhania (Aftab Shivdasani) in Poison 2 will seek revenge from those who wronged him. His main target is the JOSH team that includes Sara (Raai Laxmi), Oscar (Vin Rana), and Harsh (Zain Imam). On the other hand, Isha (Pooja Chopra), has her own motive in getting a case reopened while she bumps into Aditya, Sara, and others in Goa. In other words, the edgy thriller brings together a plot of revenge filled with deceit, passion, rage, and redemption.

What’s even more enticing is that Rahul Dev will be seen in an intense role in the second season and his performance is surely the one that will leave you in awe. The entire series is divided into eleven gut-wrenching episodes. The first episode begins with Aditya befriending the members of the JOSH team who have no idea about his real identity. As the subsequent episodes unfold, he plays his cards and unveils his true self. But then comes Isha, who creates hurdles in his path. What happens next in the story is sure to leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Aditya and his mind games will be taken to the next level as he seeks revenge in the final act.

The twists and turns in Poison 2 are sure to make it one-up on the first season. And of course, this time, the mind games will be more unpredictable that will result in some merciless revenge on the part of the characters.

Moreover, the crime thriller series witnesses an ensemble of a brilliant star cast including Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Zain Imam, Vin Rana, and Pooja Chopra. Apart from that, Rahul Dev, Asmita Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Taher Shabbir, Pawan Chopra, Sakshi Pradhan, and Joy Sengupta. With such a stellar cast combined with a gripping story, the month of revenge surely seems to be sorted for audiences as Poison 2 premieres.

Check out the trailer of Poison 2:

So, what do you think will happen this season? Will Aditya be able to get his revenge or luck has something else in store for him? We will find out once it rolls out on ZEE5.

