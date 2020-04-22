Throwback: Aamir Khan rejected Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar starrer Saudagar for THIS reason

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, Saudagar brought Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar together after over three decades and marked Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala’s big Bollywood debut.

is considered to be the epitome of perfection and he makes sure to leave the audience in awe of his performance every time he hits the silver screen. Our Mr Perfectionist has given us numerous blockbuster movies in his career of over three decades. However, there have been times when Aamir had rejected movies which turned out to be blockbuster which include Darr, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Saajan and much more. But did you know Aamir even got a chance to share the screen space with legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, however, the Lagaan star had turned down the offer.

This happened during the casting of 1991 release Saudagar which had brought the Bollywood’s biggest legends Dilip and Raaj together after over 30 years. The two actors were earlier seen in 1959 release Paigham. Interestingly, the Subhash Ghai directorial also marked Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala’s grand Bollywood debut. While the duo emerged as overnight stars, Vivek was not the first choice for Vasu’s role in the movie. Instead, the role was first offered to Aamir Khan who was then a well established actor in the industry. However, the Thugs of Hindostan actor had turned down the offer as he felt the movie didn’t have much space for him. Apparently, Aamir felt his role was quite short when compared to Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. Post his rejection, Vivek was roped in for the movie and Aamir’s loss turned out to be a newcomer’s gain.

It is reported that Aamir later regretted turning the down Saudagar. To note, the Taare Zameen Par actor never got a chance to share screen space with both the veteran actors. While Raaj Kumar breathed his last in 1996, Dilip was last seen in 1998 release Qila.

As of now, Aamir Khan is working on his much talked about project Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Credits :Lehren Retro

