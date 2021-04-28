  1. Home
Throwback: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan pose like royalty in this glamorous family photo

Aishwarya Rai had shared an ultra-glamorous image on her Instagram handle with Abhishek Bachchan looking like Bond and Aaradhya an angel.
Often being called the perfect couple, Aishwarya and Abhishek were later called the perfect family since daughter Aaradhya came into the picture. The family has taken a tremendous amount of holidays in all corners of the world and looked ravishing very often. In the photo that Aishwarya shared a while ago, Abhishek could be seen wearing a lovely black suit. Aishwarya sizzles her way in the beautiful gown while their little munchkin Aaradhya resembles the sweetest angel as they pose for the picture like royalty. 

Not that many actors in Bollywood and rock a mustache which Abhishek does but not in an alpha male on steroids way but with a gentlemanly elegance. The family is standing against what looks like a victorian infrastructure from the Old England lit beautifully in the evening. The Bachchans seem as though they are about to enter an evening to remember or a type of gala where the prestigious meet. Three of them pose perfectly for the low-angle picture to make them look larger than life though they already seem that way. 

Take a look at the post:

Aishwarya captioned the post as multiple heart emojis and wrote, “Mine Love”. Aishwarya and Abhishek have been going stronger since their marriage 14 years ago after they fell in love with each other while shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Guru. After a long span of nearly 15 years, Aishwarya is once again collaborating with Mani on one of his most ambitious projects called Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek on the other hand will next be seen in either Dasvi, which he is currently shooting for, or Bob Biswas.

Also Read|  Throwback: To the love Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya shared on their London vacation

