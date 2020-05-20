THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan jamming on Aaradhya’s annual day proves they are the coolest folks

A throwback video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grooving to Pharell Williams song Happy at Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day is doing rounds and it is proof they are the coolest mum and dad. Check it out.

Among the popular parents in Bollywood, and Abhishek Bachchan are known to be the coolest folks around. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek dote on their daughter and often when they step out, they are a picture-perfect family to behold. Be it vacays or festivals, Aishwarya and Abhishek make it a point to take Aaradhya along with them and the little one also manages to steal the limelight with her cute and adorable antics with the paps.

Like other parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek also never miss Aaradhya’s school’s annual day event and are always there cheering for her. Year after year, we get to see Abhishek, Aishwarya with the entire family cheering for Aaradhya in the audience and we stumbled upon a throwback video from one of the previous years. In the video, we can see Abhishek and Aishwarya sitting in the audience while cheering for their daughter. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya seemed to be in a fun mood.

The two can be seen jamming and grooving to the peppy track, Happy by Pharell Williams. Aishwarya and Abhi seemed to be in a good mood while cheering on for their daughter Aaradhya. Both can be seen twinning in black as they rooted and had fun at Aaradhya’s annual day event.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video:

Meanwhile, in December 2019, Aaradhya delivered a powerful speech about women and their empowerment at her school’s annual day event followed by a dance on a folk song. Her performance video was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on social media and it went viral. Abhishek and Aishwarya along with other family members were also present for the school’s annual day event. But, it was Aaradhya’s moving speech that stole the limelight.

