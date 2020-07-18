Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya sharing a kiss at Disneyland is all about mother and daughter love

  1. Home
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are getting treated for COVID-19 in a hospital in Mumbai, we have come across a throwback picture of mother-daughter duo and it is sheer love.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making the headlines ever since she has been tested positive for COVID-19. To note, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan have been battling the highly transmissible disease. While Big B and Abhishek were getting treated at a hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter were hospitalised lately after being in home quarantine for some days. Needless to say, the nation has been praying for the well being of the Bachchan family and want to see them hail and hearty soon.

Amid this, we have come across a beautiful throwback picture of Aishwarya with her daughter which will make you yearn for more such happy moments of the mother-daughter duo. In the picture, the blue eyed beauty was seen sharing a sweet kiss with Aaradhya as they struck a pose in Disneyland. While Aishwarya wore a greyish coloured outfit, Aaradhya looked adorable in her red jacket and a matching hairband. To note, this pic was clicked during their Paris vacation and it is indeed one of the best things we have seen on the internet today.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s throwback picture:

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s battle with COVID-19, the mother-daughter duo was tested positive for Coronavirus soon after Big B and Abhishek were diagnosed with the deadly virus. However, they were sent in home quarantine. But looks like, the situation has turned a little tense as they were hospitalised on Friday for the treatment of COVID-19.

Here’s wishing the Bachchan family a speedy recovery.

