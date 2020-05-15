Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of grace and beauty in her look test as Paro for Devdas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the most popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of the diva from her look test as Paro from Devdas and it is bound to leave you mesmerised with her beauty and grace. Check it out.

Among the popular beauties in Bollywood, has managed to win the hearts of people with not just her style and looks but also with her acting prowess. Some of the performances by Aishwarya in films like Taal, Mistress of Spices, Guru have impressed her fans. However, to date, her most memorable role is that of Paro in Devdas. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that starred , and Aishwarya was a blockbuster.

However, Aishwarya’s role and look as Paro in Devdas was one of the biggest USPs of the film. The 2002 drama film had Aishwarya as Paro, who is a girl in love with Devdas but gets married to an older man and breaks his heart. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Aishwarya from the look test of Paro and it surely will blow your mind. In the throwback photo, we can see Aishwarya dressed in a beautiful pale pink saree.

With perfect hair and makeup, Aishwarya looked breathtakingly beautiful as Paro. Her expression and grace is what left us stumped and well, the red bindi is what completed her look. With a vintage candle holder in her hand, her expressions nail her character’s demand and hence, now we know why she got the part. Not just this, Aishwarya managed to do a terrific job in the film as well.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look test as Paro from Devdas:

The film was one of the most successful flicks in Bollywood. Meanwhile, it has been a while since Aishwarya was seen on screen. Her last film was Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film didn’t do very well but Aishwarya’s performance was praised. Post this, she dubbed for the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. As per reports, Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan based on the novel of the same name. Reportedly, she will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

