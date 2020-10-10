THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how she reacted when she was called Mrs Bachchan for the first time

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

broke a million hearts when she married boyfriend and Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai. Back in 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at the Bachchan residence. Now post the wedding, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan travelled with Abhishek for the first time for their honeymoon, it so happened that somebody on board addressed Aishwarya as Mrs. Bachchan and that moment was something she can never forget.

In a throwback interview, this Josh actress got talking about the moment when she was addressed as Mrs. Bachchan and that was the time when it sunk in that she was married. Recounting her experience, Aishwarya had said that they were on a flight to Bora Bora for their honeymoon, and the stewardess welcomed her on-board saying ‘Welcome, Mrs Bachchan. “And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I’m married! I’m Mrs Bachchan!,” shared Aishwarya. As we speak, Aishwarya and Abhishek are parents to and these three are often papped together in the city.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

