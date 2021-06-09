Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke on having her priorities straight: I’d put family over career any day

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had talked about not taking up popular Hollywood films, Hitch, Seven Pounds, and Tonight He Comes. Check out the details.

Bollywood’s diva has had a tremendous career in Bollywood. The actress rose to fame after getting recognition from her modeling days and over the years, she has impressed fans with her charming personality and incredible performances in films. The actress was offered multiple Hollywood projects as well. Actor Will Smith wanted to work with the star and had offered her his films Hitch, Seven Pounds, and Tonight He Comes. However, the actress couldn’t accept any of the films.

In an interview with IANS, Aishwarya had explained the reasons why she couldn’t accept the films. The actress clarified that she did not turn down the films because she wanted to celebrate Karwa Chauth back home. “That’s completely incorrect,” she said. The actress told the outlet that the script reading for The Seven Pounds was right after the occasion of Diwali when Teji Bachchan’s health dipped drastically. She explained that this is why she couldn’t head to the US to attend the reading session with the actor. “I’d any day put family over career,” she added.

Aishwarya explained that she felt ‘awful’ about turning down Tonight He Comes, and elaborated that she has her priorities straight when it comes to keeping her family first. In another interview with the outlet in 2006, the actress had opened up about how much she wanted to do the film with the actor. “The subject that he has in mind does sound very interesting for me as an actor and as someone who wants to be part of films that create a global impact,” she said.

Credits :IANS

