THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose with Katy Perry, Alia Bhatt and others at Karan Johar's bash

enjoys a huge fan following not only in the country but the entire world. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone has become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai along with her family is in home quarantine and she keeps sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life.

Before Coronavirus entered in our lives, there was a time when social media used to be flooded with pictures and videos of the big Bollywood parties. Fans used to go gaga on seeing their favourite stars pose together all decked up and having a gala time. While we miss hearing about the B-town parties and miss seeing the amazing pictures and videos, today we came across a throwback picture from one of 's party. This throwback picture was taken in November 2019 when filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a big bash for American singer Katy Perry.

In this throwback picture, we can see the Bollywood beauties striking an impressive pose looking outstanding while standing with Katy Perry and the host of the party ofcourse. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty donning a purple coloured printed kurta with black leggings. She had paired up her look with golden coloured heels, red lipstick and her oomph. She had kept her hair open and grabbed all the attention by flaunting her million-dollar smile. The Fanney Khan actress was standing beside her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil producer Karan. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a silver-coloured gown, looked remarkable in a checkered coloured dress which was paired up with a yellow belt and looked incredible in a shimmery dress. The main guest of the show, singer Katy Perry looked astonishing in a purple coloured top with black and golden printed pants. Whereas the filmmaker looked charming as he posed standing at the center surrounded by the beauties donning a black coat and black pants. Everyone looked their best at the party.

It was a star-studded party and was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, , , , Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani, , , Ananya Panday and many others had attended the bash. Photos and videos from the party had gone viral on social media and all the fans were loving to see all the celebrities partying under one roof. It is only during such parties when we get to see almost every celebrity of Bollywood together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Aish portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

For the uninitiated, Aish made her debut in the world of films back in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar helmed by Mani Ratnam. The actress has appeared in numerous movies to date most of which have been declared hits. To add to this, her experience in acting is not only limited to Bollywood but also Hollywood and the South film industry. The actress has entertained the audience with her amazing performances in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Josh, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Jazbaa, Mohabbatein, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fanney Khan and more.

