THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai shares a warm hug with Abhishek Bachchan as the couple twin in black

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look great together in a throwback picture as the two strike a lovely pose while twinning in black.

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007. The two met on the sets of the movie, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in the year 2000 and later worked on another film, Kuch Naa Kaho in the year 2003. Aish and Abhishek were just friends at that time. Abhishek had revealed in an interview that the two fell in love while doing the Muzaffar Ali film, Umraao Jaan. After that, he proposed to Aish and then the two got married. Infact in their first-ever joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, two years after their grand wedding, Abhishek even revealed how he proposed the stunning diva for marriage.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek give major couple goals whenever the two are spotted. They look adorable together and their pictures and videos prove their love for each other. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the cute couple. In the photos shared by a fan, we can see Aishwarya and Abhishek look amazing as they twin in black. While the Housefull 3 actor looks charming in a long black coat with blue denim, the Fanney Khan actress looks gorgeous donning a black dress with umbrella sleeves. Abhishek is all smiles as Aishwarya shares a warm side hug with her hubby and strikes an adorable pose while resting her head on her husband's shoulder. This photo shows the immense love the couple has for each other.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, everyone had been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing due to which everyone had become active on social media. Just like everyone else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her family was in home quarantine and she kept sharing glimpses of what have they been up to. From sharing a drawing of her daughter 's to wishing her mom Vrinda Rai on her birthday, Aishwarya has been updating fans about her quarantine life. A while back, Aishwarya participated in the I For India concert to raise funds for COVID 19 and fans got to see her with other stars.

On the work front, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, two years later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in Fanney Khan which was released in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Ash portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break. It was an adaptation of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! which released in the year 2000. Written and directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar, it was jointly produced by the banners T-Series Films, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Check out Aishwarya and Abhishek's picture here:

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in the lead roles.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Manmarziyaan helmed by Anurag Kashyap that was released back in 2018. The movie also starring and Vicky Kaushal received positive reviews from critics. Next, he will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu. Its music has been composed by Pritam. The first poster of Ludo has already been revealed much to the excitement of movie lovers.

Besides this Abhishek will also be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film went on floors on 24 January 2020 and the first schedule wrapped on 18 February 2020. Abhishek will play the role of Bob Biswas in the film. The actor had shared a picture from the first shot of the project on his social media account in the month of January.

