Throwback Alert: Kiara Advani's swimsuit clad vacay photo has us searching for the sun amid the Mumbai rains

Back in December 2018, Kiara Advani took a well-deserved vacation to kiss the year goodbye. The actress bid adieu to the year with the perfect blend of style and oomph.

We are not going to lie, it is a slow news day for Bollywood. With the lockdown extended to later this month, there isn't much happening in Bollywod. We also applaud celebs who, despite the boredom, have chosen to go just to their balconies for the fresh air, setting the right example amid the COVID-19 crisis. So, we decided to look back at a few photos and remember the good old days when Bollywood celebrities were out and about. As we took a trip down the memory lane, we crossed paths with Kiara Advani's vacay pictures.

The Kabir Singh star kissed 2018 goodbye with a splash. The actress had flooded our timelines with photos in numerous stunning swimsuits and bikinis, giving us major holiday goals. In one of the photos Kiara shared on Instagram at the time saw the MS Dhoni star sporting a white swimsuit and unwinding on a hammock, set above the waters. The actress sported a chic pair of sunglasses while rocking the one-sided bikini.

The picture now not only makes us miss the outdoors but also the sun (thanks Mumbai rains!). Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen opposite in Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is the remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana. The film was set to hit the cinemas however, the makers have decided to skip the box office and release the movie on the OTT platform. Speaking of the release, Akshay recently said, "I'm sad for theatres. As theatres ki birthright hai movies. But safety sabze imp hai. But abhi ghar pe baithe log movies dekh sakte hai, agar main logo ko khush kar sakta hu toh main bahut khush hu," he said.

