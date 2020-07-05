  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Alert: Kiara Advani's swimsuit clad vacay photo has us searching for the sun amid the Mumbai rains

Back in December 2018, Kiara Advani took a well-deserved vacation to kiss the year goodbye. The actress bid adieu to the year with the perfect blend of style and oomph.
5647 reads Mumbai
Throwback Alert: Kiara Advani's swimsuit clad vacay photo has us searching for the sun amid the Mumbai rainsThrowback Alert: Kiara Advani's swimsuit clad vacay photo has us searching for the sun amid the Mumbai rains
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We are not going to lie, it is a slow news day for Bollywood. With the lockdown extended to later this month, there isn't much happening in Bollywod. We also applaud celebs who, despite the boredom, have chosen to go just to their balconies for the fresh air, setting the right example amid the COVID-19 crisis. So, we decided to look back at a few photos and remember the good old days when Bollywood celebrities were out and about. As we took a trip down the memory lane, we crossed paths with Kiara Advani's vacay pictures. 

The Kabir Singh star kissed 2018 goodbye with a splash. The actress had flooded our timelines with photos in numerous stunning swimsuits and bikinis, giving us major holiday goals. In one of the photos Kiara shared on Instagram at the time saw the MS Dhoni star sporting a white swimsuit and unwinding on a hammock, set above the waters. The actress sported a chic pair of sunglasses while rocking the one-sided bikini.

The picture now not only makes us miss the outdoors but also the sun (thanks Mumbai rains!). Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is the remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana. The film was set to hit the cinemas however, the makers have decided to skip the box office and release the movie on the OTT platform. Speaking of the release, Akshay recently said, "I'm sad for theatres. As theatres ki birthright hai movies. But safety sabze imp hai. But abhi ghar pe baithe log movies dekh sakte hai, agar main logo ko khush kar sakta hu toh main bahut khush hu," he said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement