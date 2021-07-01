Throwback: Alia Bhatt recalls being alongside Ranbir Kapoor on award stage; Calls it ‘most memorable moment’

Alia Bhatt recalled the moment of standing with Ranbir Kapoor on stage during an ask me anything session in 2019. Scroll further to see the video.

is one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi cinema today. She has been pursuing acting for nearly a decade now and has delivered some great performances in films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Highway’ amongst others. on the other hand made his debut in 2007 alongside in Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir has shown his metal by delivering some of the greatest performances of the last few decades in films like ‘Rockstar’, ‘Tamasha’, and ‘Barfi’ amongst others. His last release Sanju was a massive success and became the biggest money churner of his career so far.

Alia Bhatt, in 2019, conducted an ask me anything session on her YouTube channel taking questions from the fans. One of the fans asked her, “What was your memorable day of 2019?” Alia gave a heartfelt answer to the question recalling a memorable moment with Ranbir. She said, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award. There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true."

Alia Bhatt has recently wrapped the principal photography of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She is starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is a three-part epic film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and in critical parts.

