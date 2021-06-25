Throwback: Alia Bhatt shares a PIC of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & dad Mahesh Bhatt looking suave: My boys
Alia Bhatt often chronicles some precious moments of her life on social media and shares them with her fans and followers. Alia Bhatt has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a film called ‘Dear Zindagi’ which released in 2016. SRK played the part of a psychiatrist who Alia Bhatt often visits and takes all the important lessons of life from. Though SRK played a supporting role, the film ended up becoming a successful venture as fans praised the nuance storytelling by director Gauri Shinde. Since then fans have been wanting to see Alia and SRK in a film together.
In 2019, Alia shared a picture on her Instagram where SRK, Ranveer Singh, and her dad Mahesh Bhatt are sitting together and seemingly indulged in a conversation. SRK and Mahesh Bhatt have previously collaborated for a film called ‘Duplicate’. Ranveer is looking at SRK lovingly with a broad smile on his fans. All three of them are dressed in black looking very suave and stylish. Ranveer and Alia have played lovers in a blockbuster venture called ‘Gully Boy’. The film ended up leaving a lasting impression on the audiences and so did Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry.
Take a look at the post:
Amongst other films, Alia has signed up for a venture called ‘Darlings’ which will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Vijay Varma in lead roles. She has several big films lined up including ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by prolific Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic magnum opus RRR which stars Alia as Sita is directed by SS Rajamouli. Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Alia ka only one boy hai which is gullyboy
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Bhatt begging SRK to continue producing Alia's each n every film. Srk plss tum v hlp karo n baaki producers ko v boldo meri beti ka thoda career dkh le itni mediocre jo he
Anonymous 18 hours ago
SRK is her boy? okay if you say so Alia.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Huh? How is SRK one of Alia’s boys?