THROWBACK: Amid their wedding day, Rhea Kapoor's 'bliss' involves Karan Boolani, roses and cheesecake

In some exciting news for the Kapoor Khandaan, after Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's big, fat Bollywood wedding, it's the actress' younger sister Rhea Kapoor's time to get hitched to the love of her life, Karan Boolani. Last night, Pinkvilla had EXCLUSIVELY divulged the big reveal that Rhea and Karan, who have been together for 13 years and counting, will be getting married in a hush-hush ceremony today, i.e. August 14, at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

While we can't wait for Kapoor-Boolani's gorgeous wedding pictures to take over social media, we're walking down memory lane to just a few months ago (June 8 to be exact!) when Karan featured in a lovestruck IG post shared by his ladylove. Sharing a series of aesthetic snaps, which included her man chilling at home, laid back on the floor, with their pet dogs, copper cutlery, a gorgeous seaside view from her cosy bedroom, a 1/4th eaten delicious cheesecake and pretty pink roses bouquet, Rhea termed these candid clicks as making her "bliss."

Check out Rhea Kapoor's thoughtful IG post featuring Karan Boolani below:

Rhea's caption reads as, "Picking my moments, my family, my friends and some roses. #makeyourbliss."

We're so excited for these lovebirds to embark on another level of their happily ever after!

Meanwhile, just two days back, Rhea had shared a lovely quote on love which has us believe she's already geared up for her big day. The quote reads: "I really, really think the secret to being loved is love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend." Adding more romantic insight on her IG caption, Kapoor wrote, "Give your whole true heart and soul because you can and want to and get a bunch in return because- the universe plays fair like that. In work, in love, with family and in building your dreams too."